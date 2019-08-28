Possible attempt to lure child into van reported to Kanawha County Schools

Kanawha County Schools received a report about a possible attempt to entice children into a minivan in South Charleston Tuesday afternoon.

It was reported in the Montrose Drive area.

According to the school district, they became aware of the incident in the Montrose Drive area through their suspicious activity reporting system.

School officials say a pair in a grey minivan allegedly tried to lure a student into the vehicle after school hours Tuesday.

The people in the vehicle were reported to be a man and woman around 50 to 60 years old with black and grey hair.

Kanawha County Schools asks that any information on this be reported to the KCS Tip Line on their website.

