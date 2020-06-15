Kanawha County Schools seeking your input

The Kanawha County Schools district is seeking your input to help with preparations for reopening schools in the fall.

Officials are asking for input from employees, students, parents and community members.

Your survey will remain anonymous.

Kanawha County Schools says once they are finished with the planning phase, they will release final plans as soon as they are available.

Officials say the safety of the students and staff is top priority in all decision making.

You can find the survey by clicking on this link.