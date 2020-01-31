Kanawha County Schools to hold special meeting to reconsider vote on new superintendent

Kanawha County Board of Education President Ryan White has called for a special meeting to be held to reconsider the vote to hire Dr. Tim Williams as the new superintendent.

According to school board President Ryan White's Facebook page, the meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 5 and will be open to the public.

White said this comes after speaking with the ethics commission about the possibility of the actions at a meeting Wednesday not being in compliance with the state’s open meetings laws.

On Wednesday, a motion was approved to hire Dr. Tom Williams as superintendent, beginning July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021. The motion was approved in a 3-2 vote.

White and school board member Ric Cavendar opposed the motion. They say they were both shocked by the motion and wanted a thorough search to find the best possible replacement if that came from within the county or outside.

This came after Dr. Ron Duerring announced he was retiring from the position after over two decades.

