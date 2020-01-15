Kanawha County Sheriff's Department goes on family court warrant sweep

Deputies with the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department went on a search today to find people wanted with capiases from family court Wednesday.

The capiases were for failure to pay child support. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Department arrested three people during their sweep.

Most of the outstanding warrants cover misdemeanor cases, which can cause a huge backlog of cases when left unsettled over time.

Deputies with the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department urge anyone who isn't sure if they're wanted or may have outstanding warrants to call the courthouse and turn themselves in to avoid being found and arrested "at a very inconvenient time."