Kanawha County Sheriff's Department looking for missing man

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Department is looking for a man who went missing Thursday morning.

According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, James Cecil Moore, 62, told his family he was feeling suicidal and headed to the hospital on Thursday morning. Area hospitals have been searched and Moore is still missing.

Moore's family says he has been diagnosed with schizophrenia. and that him being gone without contacting anyone is out of character.

Moore is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, has dark hair and facial hair. He was last seen in St. Albans wearing a camouflage hoodie, gray sweatpants, and dirty white Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information about Moore's whereabouts is asked to call 911.