3 arrested in Kanawha County in connection with property theft

Several people have been arrested in Kanawha County during an investigation of a series of burglaries and thefts in the Cross Lanes area.

In a news conference Friday afternoon, Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford announced that 14 charges have been filed at this time.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, the people who were arrested all knew each other and in some cases worked together in their alleged crimes.

Joseph Hillbert, 38, of Cross Lanes, was charged with receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle. According to the criminal complaint, a 1995 Ford F150 truck was stolen from a business in the 1400 block of 1st Avenue in Nitro. The vehicle was reported stolen on April 2. Officers located Hillbert with the truck on April 16. Hillbert told police that the truck was given to him by a friend, but could not give any more information about the friend. The passenger of the truck told police Hillbert had owned the vehicle for about two weeks. In the back of the truck were several tools that had also been reported stolen.

Michelle Palmer, 41, Samantha Peck, 32, and Keith Bouton, 37, have all been charged with multiple counts of breaking and entering into Cross Lanes Mini Storage. According to their criminal complaints, Peck and Bouton drove into Cross Lanes Mini Storage and entered two storage units after breaking open locks early Sunday morning.

According to the complaint, Bouton and Peck returned to Cross Lanes Mini Storage early Tuesday morning with Palmer, and the three of them allegedly broke into three more storage units and stole power tools from a trailer. They were later interviewed and arrested after being found in the Edens Fork area of Sissonville.

Steven Cobb, 30, of Charleston, was charged with grand larceny, petit larceny, destruction of property, breaking and entering into a vehicle, and burglary.

According to Cobb's criminal complaints, a generator was stolen from a home in the 5200 block of Beechcrest Drive in Cross Lanes. A television and electric campfire were stolen from a camper in the 5200 block of Doc Bailey Road in Cross Lanes. Another complaint states that Cobb and another man, Charles Boling, shattered the sliding glass back door of a home in the 5100 block of Hopewell Drive in Cross Lanes and stole electronics and jewelry from the house.

This investigation is ongoing, and Sheriff Rutherford said more arrests are expected. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Department is working to return all of the stolen property.