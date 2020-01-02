Kanawha County Sheriff's Department requests public assistance in unsolved 2007 murder

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Department is requesting the help of the public in solving a murder case from January 2007.

According to a Facebook post from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, the murder of Dianna Withrow is still unsolved.

Withrow was killed in her residence on 18th Street in Dunbar. Police say she suffered a massive blow to her head.

The murder case is being investigated by the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department and Dunbar Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dunbar Police or Kanawha County Sheriff's Department.