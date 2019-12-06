Kanawha County Schools transportation staff meet about illegal bus passing

The issue of illegal school bus passing again was in the spotlight in West Virginia.

Kanawha County Schools transportation staff voiced concerns about illegal bus passing.

Kanawha County Schools transportation staff met Friday morning to review bus passing videos and discuss them.

Last year, 191 cases of cars illegally passing buses were reported in West Virginia, making that the lowest since 2014.

Nationally from 2014 to 2019, the numbers jumped from 13 million to 17 million potentially illegal passes.

"It's just a matter of making sure everybody has the same information and it's applied evenly across the board," said Brette Farley, executive director of Transportation for Kanawha County Schools. "The child's life is in danger, and they need to stop when they see a bus. You know, I've been here for six years now. It's 40-feet long, yellow and has red lights, and I cannot believe anybody can not see that bus."

Since June, the fine in West Virginia for illegally passing buses has doubled to $500, but Kanawha County transportation staff says they just want everyone to be aware and patient while sharing the road.

"Just be aware when you see a bus slow down scan look around your area make sure no kids are running to the bus, or you know the red lights are on stop," said Mary Slate, who's a bus driver in Kanawha County. "What's 10 seconds of your life than taking a student's life?"