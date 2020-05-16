Kanawha County applies for funding CARES funding

Kanawha County officials say they have filed an application for funding from West Virginia's share of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The federal legislation is providing $2 trillion in economic relief. West Virginia is expected to get around $1.25 billion of it.

Applications for local governments to receive some of that aid were made available Friday.

Kanawha County commissioners say they have incurred more than $1.5 million is expenses because of COVID-19 response. They say the county has lost more than $1.6 million in revenue since the pandemic.

In their report, the Commission says more than 1,600 COVID-19 tests have been administered, and 18,000 articles of PPE have been distributed.

More than 200 people have tested positive for the virus in Kanawha County, and 14 have died.

"Kanawha County first responders ran to the fire before the alarm had officially sounded. We have incurred, and will continue to incur, significant expenses as we battle this terrible virus," said Commission President W. Kent Carper. "I want to thank Governor Jim Justice, Senators Manchin and Capito, and Congressman Mooney for making the CARES funding available."