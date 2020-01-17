Kanawha County clears way for medical marijuana permits

Medical marijuana dispensaries, processors and growers are now able to get permits in Kanahwa County.

The Kanawha Charleston Board of Health unanimously approved the motion at a meeting Thursday.

The regulations for medical marijuana come from the state, and the counties will approve or disapprove allowing permits for the businesses.

West Virginia passed a medical marijuana law in 2017. Click here for more.

According to the Office of Medical Cannabis, the application period will end at 3 p.m. Feb. 18. Click here for more information.