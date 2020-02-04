Deputies say missing man has been found

UPDATE 2/4/20 @ 12:45 p.m.

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office tells WSAZ.com the man family members say has been missing since Monday evening has been found.

According to sheriff's deputies, Landon Moore, 27, of Davis Creek was "located safely."

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man that family members believe may be a danger to himself.

Deputies say Landon Moore, 27, of Davis Creek has been missing since Monday evening.

Family members say Moore was last seen at his father's residence in Davis Creek around 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday a missing persons report was filed at the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office.

Family members also told deputies Moore has made comments that lead them to believe he may be a danger to himself.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Moore is 6'0 tall, weighs 200 pounds, has brown hair and green eyes.

