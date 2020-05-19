Kanawha County early voting locations revealed

The Kanawha County clerk has announced the eight polling places for early voting in the West Virginia Primary election.

According to the county clerk, early voting will take place from May 27th until June 6th. The voting locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and will be closed on Sundays.

Early voting will take place at the following locations:

- Cross Lanes Sheriff's Detachment, 903 Cross Lanes Drive, Cross Lanes

- Belle Town Hall, 1100 E. Dupont Avenue, Belle

- St. Albans City Hall, 1499 MacCorkle Avenue, St. Albans

- Sissonville Library, 1 Tinney Lane, Charleston

- Elkview Community Center, 1078 Main Street, Elkview

- Marmet Town Hall, 9403 MacCorkle Avenue, Marmet

- Nitro Police Department, 497 1st Avenue South, Nitro

Voters can register at 415 Quarrier Street in Charleston. It will also serve as a polling location.

Registered voters may vote at any early voting location as long as they show an acceptable form of identification.