Kanawha County family being forced to home isolate

A Kanawha County family whose relative tested positive for COVID-19 is allegedly not following protocol to isolate at home.

Kanawha-Charleston Health Department director Dr. Sherri Young says she is issuing a quarantine order for the family to comply with isolation suggestions.

"This is a step we have not taken lightly," Young said, "But we won't hesitate to take this action to protect the health of the public."

It is not clear how the order will be enforced or what the consequences could be if the family does not follow the order.