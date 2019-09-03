Kanawha County flags lowered in memory of West Virginia sergeant

The Kanawha County Commission has ordered all state flags be lowered Tuesday through Thursday in memory of Sergeant Jeff Walker.

Sgt. Walker served with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office for 18 years as a bailiff for the Honorable Judge Jennifer Bailey.

Commission President Kent Carper said, “Sgt. Walker was an outstanding Deputy and Bailiff for the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department who served honorably. He deserves to be remembered appropriately and the lowering of the flags on County property is one way we can show our thanks to his family for his dedicated service."

"My wife, Judge Salango and I are thinking of Sgt. Walker’s family during this time," said Commissioner Ben Salango. "He will be missed by many, as during his time in the judicial system he touched many lives and developed numerous friendships.”

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Sgt. Walker," stated Commissioner Henry C. Shores. "He was a kind man and his dedication to his profession did not go unnoticed.”

