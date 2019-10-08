Kanawha County health officials create HIV task force

There is a new task force in Kanawha County aimed at increasing HIV testing.

The Kanawha-Charleston HIV Task Force is made up of health care providers and community partners.

Health officials say the task force will meet at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9 at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

Topics on the agenda include introduction of community partners, discussion of HIV rates in Kanawha County, discussion of task force goals, identification of areas to enhance HIV testing, discussion of plans for the Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation Grant (to assist with HIV testing), identification of components to improve linkage care, and identification of additional community partners.

The creation of this group comes as Cabell County deals with a rising number of HIV cases.

In May of 2019, we investigated how the state is handling HIV cases. As part of that investigation, health officials in Kanawha County said it would be naive to think the cluster couldn't spread.

"Given what we know about the spread of infectious diseases, in my opinion it was really just a matter of time before it happens," said Christine Teague, program director for the CAMC Ryan White program. "We just don't want it to emerge out into other populations and that is why it is very important that we sort of work with and contain the problem that is ongoing right now."