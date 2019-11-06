Kanawha County homeowner detains accused burglary suspect until police arrive

A homeowner in Kanawha County came home to a burglar in his home.

It happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday in the Jefferson area.

Sgt. Brian Humphries of the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office says Justin Vannatter, 36, of St. Albans is charged with burglary.

The homeowner quickly detained Vannatter, who was in his home going through his belongings, until police arrived.

According to the criminal complaint, Vannatter gained access to the home by busting open the back door.

Vanatter is being held on a $10,000 bond.