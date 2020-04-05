Kanawha County issues more COVID-19 restrictions

In response to Governor Jim Justice's executive order for the county Kanawha County issued an order placing more restrictions on businesses and tightening residential recommendations to stop the spread of the Coronavirus.

All essential public places like stores and pharmacies now limited to two people per 1000 square feet in the facility. As Dr. Sherri Young, director of Kanawha Charleston Health Department says, businesses are responsible for maintaining these new guidelines.

"They are responsible for the reporting of this and notification on their websites and posting signage in at least 5 places," said Dr. Young.

The order says their new regulations include a one in one out policy and only one entrance for stores. Kanawha Commissioner Ben Salango agrees saying its tough but Kanawha County gives Dr. Sherri Young the resources to close down businesses.

"It's very tough to enforce but anything is on the table including we could shut the store down," said Salango.

For residential needs Dr. Sherri Young says call 211 if you are in self-isolation from coming in contact or having COVID-19. The United Way hotline can help with food and supplies.

Salango says those that do not comply with self-isolation will be placed on quarantine. If that is not followed, the county can get a court order to put GPS tracking ankle bands on non-complying, quarantined individuals and doll out a monetary fine.

"We are talking about people who have tested positive who refuse to comply with Dr. Young's quarantine order all remedies are available," said Salango.

Businesses are also encouraged by the order to limit business to essential personnel only and have all others work from home.