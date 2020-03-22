Kanawha County leaders send letter to Gov. Justice asking him to order a stay-in-place

Kanawha County leaders have sent a letter to West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice asking him to reconsider his current stance, and order a mandatory stay-in-place.

In an address to West Virginians Saturday, the governor did not take any such action.

“Social distancing and staying home have proven to be critical in stopping the spread of this virus. We are respectfully asking Governor Justice to order a mandatory stay-in-place order as so many other states have done,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “Putting this mandate in place would give our first responders and hospitals valuable time to acquire needed equipment before they are potentially overloaded with patients.”

"The expected spike in the COVID-19 virus in our area is occurring and time is running out to flatten the curve. We must take action now to help protect our healthcare professionals and first responders,” stated Commission President Kent Carper.

In the letter, officials say to Gov. Justice, "As you clearly stated in your 7:00 p.m. address yesterday, our power to fight this pandemic is to stay away from one another and to limit person to person contact as much as possible."

City and County officials say they spoke with Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Fauci recommended that they do whatever was necessary to keep citizens safe.

A copy of the letter sent to Gov. Justice is attached.