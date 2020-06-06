Kanawha County leaders speak on canceled graduations

In the wake of Kanawha County Schools cancelling the in-person graduation ceremonies that were planned in June, school, county and health leaders are explaining how the decision was made.

Superintendent Dr. Ron Duerring says the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department (KCHD) advised the school district of possible dangers of holding the mass gatherings. He says after the Board of Education submitted a proposal that did not meet current health guidelines that had been set by KCHD and the State of West Virginia, leaders decided to hold all graduations virtually.

"Six of eight Kanawha County high schools have hosted drive by events and two more are scheduled in the coming weeks, but we will work in tandem with the City of Charleston, Kanawha County Commission and KCHD to look at creative solutions to hold graduation ceremonies for our students," said Duerring. "We welcome all student, parent and teacher feedback to make sure these events are a success."

Dr. Arthur Rubin, president of the Kanawha-Charleston Board of Health, says Dr. Sherri Young, the Chief Health Officer at KCHD, was concerned about crowd size. He says the health department never ordered the district on what actions to follow.

"We continue to work with the Kanawha County Board of Education, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and Kanawha County Commission to work on creative solutions that will allow the Class of 2020 to have a memorable graduation," said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. "Parent and student engagement will be critical to the success of each event."