Kanawha County man accused of animal cruelty in dog neglect case

A dog left tethered outside covered in wounds and maggots is now getting the care it deserves, and its owner is accused of not caring for it.

Zachary Shreeve, 23 of Kanawha County, is facing an animal cruelty charge.

Kanawha County Sheriff's deputies took the dog from the property on Sissonville Drive and now report that the wounds are so bad the dog will likely have her back legs amputated.

The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association has been helping with the dogs care.