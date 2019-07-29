Kanawha County man accused of beating 6-year-old boy

A man from Cabin Creek is accused of beating a 6-year-old boy after telling investigators it was an accident, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department said Monday.

David Stafford, 33, is charged with child abuse resulting in injuries.

Investigators say the victim is the son of Stafford’s girlfriend.

Doctors examined the boy and determined his injuries were not cause by an accident, as Stafford originally told deputies.

According to the sheriff’s department, Stafford later admitted the injuries were caused when he grabbed and struck the boy in the abdomen, face and head.

Stafford is expected to be arraigned Monday evening in Kanawha County Magistrate Court.

