Kanawha County man arrested for shooting neighbor

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Department arrested Paul Leon Parsons, 63, for shooting his niece's husband in the leg late Saturday night.

Deputies do not know what started the argument that led to the alleged shooting, but say that the victim's injury is not believed to be life threatening.

Investigators say that the victim is a neighbor and tenant of Parsons.

Parsons has been arraigned on a malicious wounding charge. He was unable to make bond and is being held at the South Central Regional Jail in Charleston.