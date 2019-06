A man from Sissonville was arrested Friday for allegedly using a stolen credit card at several places in the Cross Lanes area, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says.

Connor Tackett, 30, is charged with two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card.

Deputies say the credit card was taken during a burglary in the Cross Lanes area.

Investigators have been working the case since May 21, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.