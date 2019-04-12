Kanawha County man faces charges for allegedly having drugs near infant

A man from Kanawha County faces charges after investigators say he had drugs within reach of an infant, Kanawha County court records show.

William E. Byers, 42, of Elkview, is charged with child abuse creating risk of injury.

Byers was arrested Wednesday after a traffic stop in the 3600 block of MacCorkle Avenue.

Detectives found methamphetamine in a cellophane bag tucked into the front passenger seat, as well as more meth near a child seat in the rear.

Investigators say the infant could have easily reached into the bag and consumed the drugs, possibly leading to cardiac arrest and death.

Byers was taken to the South Central Regional Jail. His bond is $25,000.

