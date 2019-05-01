Kanawha County man wanted in stolen vehicle case

A man is wanted in connection with stolen property, including a stolen vehicle, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Kendrick David Summers, 28, of Sissonville, was seen with a stolen vehicle in Jackson County, West Virginia. Deputies say Summers had several other stolen items with him at the time.

Investigators say the stolen vehicle was reported missing March 19 from the Camp Virgil Tate area of Sissonville.

Warrants have been obtained against Summers who faces possession of a stolen vehicle and transferring and receiving stolen property charges.

Anyone with information about Summers’ whereabouts is asked to call 304-357-0169 or their local law enforcement agency.

