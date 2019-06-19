Kanawha County meth dealer sentenced to 10 years in prison

A Kanawha County meth dealer was sentenced to 10 years in prison Wednesday.

Douglas Spry, 42, has been convicted of possession with intent to deliver over 50 grams of methamphetamine.

The Nitro Police Department said Spry's vehicle was stopped for a defective registration light. During a search of the vehicle, officers located digital scales, a large amount of United States currency, and 70.41 grams of methamphetamine in the glove box.

“Drug dealers aren’t welcome here,” said the prosecuting attorney Mike Stuart. “If they chose to peddle their poisons in our communities, we will push for the longest sentences possible.”