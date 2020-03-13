Kanawha County on health and safety of residents

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin and the Kanawha County Commission say essential services, like police, fire, and refuse, will continue as people are dealing with COVID-19 effects.

There have not been any confirmed cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia.

“The health and safety of citizens and visitors of Charleston, and Kanawha County as a whole, is of utmost importance during this worldwide pandemic,” said Goodwin. “We need to make sure that we are taking care of the folks that are most at risk – our elderly. The County has partnered with the City to make sure that we provide meals for those that may not have them, and we are working to make sure that essential services are not lost throughout this pandemic.”

During a press conference Friday afternoon, it was stated that Charleston and Kanawha County will partner to take action for children in school systems if they were to close. In an earlier press conference, Governor Jim Justice closed state schools indefinitely.

In a press release, the City of Charleston says the current senior meals program will also be modified to limit risk of virus exposure.