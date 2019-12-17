Pay raises possible for Kanawha County employees soon

Kanawha County will decide Thursday whether to increase salaries for full-time county employees.

A Kanawha County Commission meeting on Thursday will determine whether a 1.6 percent wage hike will be approved for county employees.

If approved, employees would see a 1.6 percent wage increase beginning Jan. 1.

Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper said deputies, dispatchers and other county employees all would receive the potential raises.

"I've got grandchildren, and I see what a pair of tennis shoes costs. If you put the cost of tennis shoes in nothing would bring them up, but it appears according to the studies that 1.6 (percent) should help," Carper said. "I think it's the most we can possibly do at this time."

Carper also says the county is in a good place financially with $5 million in its rainy day fund.

"You, the taxpayers, expect us to be careful with your money, but at the end of the day you can't keep the hardworking employees if there isn't at least from time to time a cost of living allowance," Carper said.

The last true wage increase for county employees was three years ago.

"The dispatchers, the paramedics and all public employees deserve fair compensations," Carper said. "Not ridiculous, but fair, and this seemed to be fair and we'll talk more about it this Thursday at five. I can't imagine we won't pass it."