Kanawha County polling location moved

One polling location in Kanawha County has been relocated for next Tuesday's primary election due to construction.

According to a release from the Kanawha County Commission, George Washington High School will not be available as a polling location in the upcoming election due to construction. Voters in Precincts 240, 240A, 240B, and 241 will now go to John Adams Middle School to vote instead.

Commission President Carper said, “It is unfortunate that the Clerk of the County Commission had limited notice of the need to change the polling place location. The Kanawha County Commission and Clerk McCormick have initiated a steadfast plan of alerting the voters of Precincts 240, 240A, 240B, and 241. Each voter in the affected area will receive a letter notifying them of the new polling location. We have ordered the placement of multiple message boards in the area and proper signage posted. The commission is also placing significant advertisements in the Charleston Gazette-Mail and social media, to further advise the public of this last minute and abrupt change.

We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause our voters and citizens in that area. We are also working closely with the City of Charleston, Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin, and Chief Tyke Hunt to assure traffic assistance will be a top priority on Election Day.”

Commissioner Ben Salango said, “Every citizen deserves easy access and proper opportunity to cast his or her ballot on Election Day. We, the Kanawha County Commission, due to this last-minute notification are taking all steps necessary to mitigate the impact on the voting public. We still encourage participation in the election and we will see to it that the alternate location, John Adams Middle School, will be safe and efficient.”

If you are unsure of your polling location, you can contact the Kanawha County Clerk's Office. Early voting will continue until June 6th.

