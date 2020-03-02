Kanawha County prepares for possible coronavirus outbreak

The number of coronavirus cases continues to climb across the U.S., with the number of deaths rising to six Monday.

Officials from Kanawha-Charleston Health Department led a meeting to discuss preparations for coronavirus.

People in our area are left wondering if the Kanawha Valley is prepared if an outbreak happened.

A meeting Monday outlined plans for the virus between school officials, health professionals and Kanawha County leaders.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department led the meeting. Dr. Sherri Young, director of the health department, says she anticipates more cases in the next few week. She says while it is not a major concern right now, the arrival of the virus in Kanawha County could become a reality.

"At this point the discussion is about containment keeping the public safe and trying to not get COVID-19 into our community," Young said.

To stay ahead of a possible outbreak, Kanawha County Schools, county commissioners and infectious disease personnel, plus representatives from Homeland Security, the city of Charleston and Kanawha County Sheriff's department met with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

"We have constant contact with the CDC. We have daily contact with the state, and it's trickling down to the county level and we pass that information off to our partners," Young said.

Caitlin Walker has a son at Mary C. Snow Elementary School. She says she does not know what she would do if there was a case at her son's school.

"Saying it is easier, I would take my kids out, home school them, never got to school again, you know, ever but living that is a little different," Walker said.

Dr. Young says while the death toll is rising, most coronavirus cases are milder, but those with the coronavirus have to be quarantined.

"The transmission of COVID-19 is very unlikely at this time in this area, so one of our bigger concerns is flu and appropriately so," Young said.

KCS leaders say right now they are focusing on keeping schools extra clean especially areas that gather germs easily like door handles, tables and common areas.

Young also says students who would have to stay home because of coronavirus would get school work so they do not fall behind. If there was a widespread outbreak affecting a school, there is a possibility that school would shut down for three days for cleaning or possibly for the full 14-day quarantine period.

The meeting is just a precautionary planning meeting, Dr. Young says the most important thing to do is stay calm and focus on preventive measures to stay healthy.