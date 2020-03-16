Kanawha County provides meal to homebound students

Monday was the first day of the statewide school closures in West Virginia. The shutdown was issued by Gov. Jim Justice last week.

Even though all k-12 schools are closed, children were still provided with meals.

Through a grant from the United States Department of Agriculture, all 55 counties in the state of West Virginia were able to provide meals for homebound students.

Through this program, lunch and breakfast were provided. The meals included cereal and a muffin for breakfast. For lunch, students were served a ham and cheese roll up sandwich, chips and fruit.

Meals were available from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

This will ensure that no student will go hungry during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We want to provide for out children, we don't wan them to miss any meals,' said Penny McGinnis, a Kanawha County bus driver.

In Kanawha County, meals were available for pickup and also for delivery. Bus drivers would drop them off while traveling on their normal routes.

In order to get the meal, the student has to ride the bus that is dropping off those meals. Drivers would prefer the student be accompanied by a parent, but they will give a student a meal if they recognize them.

For parents working through the pandemic, this lends a huge helping hand, especially since most stores are growing empty.

"The grocery stores right now are so scarce it's unreal," said Shane Sutherland, a Kanawha County resident.

It takes a team to make the meal delivery go smoothly.

"It's the board, it's the cooks, it's the drivers, it's everybody communicating and working this out at the last second,... we don't know how long this is going to go on," said Amy Tippett, a Kanawha County bus aid.

Meals will be available for delivery and pickup all week in Kanawha County and other West Virginia counties. Gov. Jim Justice has demanded that schools be closed until March 27. However, he says he will keep schools closed for as long as they need to be.