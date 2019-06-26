Kanawha County road collapse

Neighbors of Trace Fork Road in Kanawha County say the road collapsed once again Tuesday.

"We were sitting out on our porch and we heard a big loud boom. We thought it was a tree falling because, that happens often but no, I got in my car and I drove up Trace Fork Road and saw that the road was completely gone," said Justin Crihfield, a neighbor who lives near Trace Fork Road.

Crihfield says he moved to the area six months ago and it was just a small crack but has now turned into a giant slip.

"I'm scared for the people who live up there," said Crihfield.

Crihfield says Division of Highways came out to patch up the road last week with asphalt but after the storms and tornado Kanawha recently had, the road has caved in once again.

"This is the deepest it's ever been," said Crihfield.

Neighbors are worried about night time drivers on the road too.

"when it's dark out there, it's dark. You're not going to see anything," said Crihfield. "They fly down Allens Fork Road, they fly down Trace Fork Road and it's just a scary situation. I'm scared someone is going to fly down that road and not know that road is there and either get killed--it's not no either, they're going to get killed."

Neighbors say the alternative route is no different.

"The back road that they have is no better then what they have as the main entrance to Trace Fork. I mean there is holes that you will actually sink your tire, your whole vehicle into," said Crihfield.

We did reach out to Division of Highways about the road but have no heard back yet.