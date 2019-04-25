Kanawha County Board of Education to vote on job cuts

The Kanawha County Board of Education is set to vote Thursday on job cuts.

School leaders will vote to cut 60 positions, but only nine people are expected to actually lose their jobs. That includes eight service personnel and one professional.

The other cuts would be to positions vacated by transfers, retirements or other matters.

The vote happens yearly as the West Virginia Department of Education evaluates enrollment numbers in each county. They then tell school officials how many positions must be cut. It's up to Kanawha County board members to determine where the cuts will come from.

This year, the county lost 563 kids, totaling a $4.2 million loss in funding. "They're leaving for jobs in other states and that definitely affects us as a school system and it affects all 55 counties," Superintendent Ron Duerring said.

West Virginia Education Associative representative Allen Stump said teachers understand the process and they are familiar with it, but they don't like the unknown.

"It's always frustrating anytime you have that uncertainty of whether or not you're going to have a job next year," Stump said.

With retirements and transfers happening, the people who lose their job could feed back into the school system. However, they may not be made aware of the openings for a few months.

"You hate to see them go through this process because we'll lose a lot of good teachers because they're not willing to sit and wait and have to worry," Stump said.

When these cuts come up each year, many teachers wonder what cuts have been made higher up in the school system, and if administrative pay raises have recently been approved.

School officials said the cuts are unavoidable. If they decided to keep these positions, that would result in a loss of school programs and a cut to the general budget.

The cut would bring on the addition of more split grade classrooms. This means two grade levels will learn together in one room, with just one teacher. The county had 15 split classrooms last year. Next year, they will have 22 split rooms.

Duerring said they try to avoid adding more multi-age classrooms, but he said they are normal and can be beneficial.

"The skills build on each other year to year. They build on each other it's a spiraling curriculum," he said.

However, parents and teachers do not like the idea. "I think there's already a great deal of consolidation and I think more one on one education benefits our children," parent Theresa Miller said.

"It's so frustrating to continue to see school systems try to implement these split grade classrooms," Stump said.

A teacher with WVEA, who has experience in a split classroom, said she felt like "half a teacher." She also said the non-split classrooms have their own struggles, as well. "In a work that is so dependent on test scores and maximizing learning time, it confuses me that splits are allowed to go on," she said. "It's all about bottom dollar."

Educators said these classrooms can create behavior problems, and parents fear a spike in bullying.

If a school sees a spike in enrollment at the beginning of the school year, the board could decide to hire more teachers last minute.