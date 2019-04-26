Kanawha County school bus drivers participate in illegal passing survey

Every year Kanawha County school bus drivers fill out a survey tallying up how many illegal passes they have in one day. If a driver drives past a bus with flashing lights on and a stop sign extended, that is considered an illegal pass.

WSAZ's Amber Sipe joined bus driver Rob Hartman for his morning route on Friday. In just 35 minutes, there was one illegal pass and another pass in question.

One driver drove right through the flashing lights and stop sign without hitting the brakes. Another driver went also went through, but stopped before passing the bus completely.

"A lot of people don't care, don't pay attention. They've got going to work on their mind," Hartman said.

Kanawha County school officials said there has been an 85 percent reduction in illegal passes over the last four years. The state has also seen a reduction.

West Virginia recorded 374 illegal passes in 2014. In 2018, they recorded 191 illegal passes. However, the number of illegal passes on the door side of the bus has increased nationally.

"There's still too many. One is too many," Hartman said.

School officials said the county has been able to reduce the amount of illegal passes by listening to the community and changing routes, studying past surveys, listening to employees, making the issue public and working with local law enforcement.

Drivers who pass a school bus illegally will soon face a harsher punishment after Senate Bill 238 goes into effect in June. The bill doubles fines and the amount of time your license can be suspended for illegally passing a stopped school bus.

If bus drivers see an illegal pass, they record the incident in a county system. Then, a technician pulls the video from the bus cameras and gives it to the county security officer. A security officer then distributes the video to law enforcement.

Kanawha County Schools will release more detailed numbers about illegal passes when Friday's survey is complete. The county should have the results in about a week. Those results can be used to help reduce illegal passing in the future.