Kanawha County sees 165 total COVID-19 cases

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County has risen to 165, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said Monday.

That’s an increase of nearly a dozen cases since Sunday.

Of those 165 cases, 104 remain active, according to the health department.

Health department officials urge people to continue to maintain social distancing, frequent and thorough handwashing and wearing a mask while in public.

