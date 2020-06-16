Kanawha Sheriff's deputies looking for couple accused of child concealment

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Department is looking for a couple accused of child concealment.

Deputies are looking for Nicholas and Leslie Chinn of Elkview.

According to the KCSD Child Protective Services on Tuesday, "a Child Protective Services case worker attempted to work out an agreement with them to place their children with someone they agreed to. When that failed a court order was obtained to remove the children from the home."

The children are 10, 8 and 1 year old. When CPS came to get the children Tuesday, deputies say Leslie told them the children were with a relative. They left the house in a dark-colored early 90s model Toyota Corolla.

Anyone with information about where they are is asked to call the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department at (304) 357-0169.

