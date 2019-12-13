Kanawha Health Department approves e-cig ban in public places

The Kanawha-Charleston Board of Heath has voted to pass a regulation to ban electronic smoking devices in public places.

"What this will do effectively, is take vaping out of public places where people may be exposed to vapors and chemicals," said Dr. Sherri Young, executive director of Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

"It will mirror the clean indoor air act."

Thursday, the board voted to open a 30-day public comment period on a proposed regulation that would prohibit the use of electronic smoking devices in all workplaces and other public places.

"In restaurants or so it doesn't' really make sense (to vape)," said Jared Bostick, a person who vapes. "If you can't wait twenty (or) thirty minutes to smoke or even vape, it just doesn't make sense to me."

The board will be accepting written comments until Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2020. Comments should be addressed to the Kanawha-Charleston Board of Health by mail or email.

Members also say people will be allowed to sign up to comment at the next board meeting on Jan.16. They say each person will be given three to five minutes to speak.

"We feel that in Kanawha County, we want to protect our public by taking that out of public places such as restaurants and other venues," Young said.

If passed, the ordinance will be similar to the Clean Indoor Act passed in 2008. The Clean Indoor Air Act bans smoking inside all enclosed work spaces and public places.

Chip Kunhavijit vapes and says he's conflicted on the proposal.

"I would not want to see an overall blanket ban," Kunhavijit said. "I would want to maybe have some sort of leeway."

He says business owners should also be able to make their own rules for their own businesses.

"I mean I just think that a business owner should be able to choose what happens inside your business," Kunhavijit told WSAZ. "Depending what your business is, it may be something that attracts people who do vape. If I have some sort of entertainment in my place, I might want vaping to be allowed in my establishment."

The Board of Health says the public comment period will last until Jan. 16.