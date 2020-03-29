Kanawha Judicial Annex employees test positive for COVID-19

Two employees with the county's judicial annex have tested positive for novel coronavirus.

Kanawha-Charleston health officials say the total is now up to seven employees who have tested positive since March 21.

KCHD executive director Dr. Sherri Young says that "additional cases are unfortunate, but not unexpected."

“This epidemic is affecting our friends and colleagues,” Young said in health department's release. “The best thing people can do to fight it is to stay at home."

According to the health department, the Kanawha County Commission and the West Virginia Surpreme Court of Appeals have been informed of the new cases.