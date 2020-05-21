Kanawha Parks & Rec votes to open pools

Plans are in motion to reopen the two pools operated by Kanawha County Parks and Recreation.

That is according to executive director Jeff Hutchinson and County Commission President Kent Carper who says the earliest the pools will open is Saturday, June 13.

The county operates Coonskin Park and Pioneer Park in East Bank.

Hutchinson says it takes about three weeks to get the pools ready to open. They are also in the process of hiring lifeguards.

Carper says he trust parents to make the best decisions for the health and safety of their children, adding that parents will not be able to drop their children off at the pool without parental supervision.

Governor Jim Justice annouced Thursday that pools can reopen on Saturday, May 30. Specific guideinles have not been released yet.

Carper says there will be a lot of families that will not be able to go on vacation this year for a variety of reasons and says "so this will be a chance to add a little joy to add to their lives."

The city of Dunbar operates the Shawnee Pool.

According to Mayor Bill Cunningham, they are waiting to see the guidelines from the state of West Virginia before making a decision whether or not to open.

Mayor Cunningham says that once they have the guidance they will schedule a parks and rec meeting and consult with the Kanawha County Commission.

Right now he says they only have two lifeguards that are willing to work at this time, so they are looking for people who can help fill those jobs should they make the decision to open.