The track at Laidley Field at the University of Charleston Stadium is getting a make-over.

The Kanahwa County School Board Thursday evening approved a resurfacing project.

The goal is to have the project complete by August 1.

The city of Charleston is also chipping in for the project.

Thursday night board members passed the school calendar for the 2020-2021 school year.

School will start on August 10, 2020 and run through May 24, 2021.