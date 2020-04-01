Kanawha County Sheriff responds to recent rash of violent crimes

In the last few days, law enforcement in Kanawha County have investigated a pair of armed robberies and a shooting.

Sheriff Mike Rutherford says it's been a busy few days after those incidents.

The shooting happened Tuesday night on Rainbow Drive in Cross Lanes. The victim was shot in the backside and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

"The individual didn't know who dropped him off at the hospital," Rutherford said. "He didn't know who shot him, and it was in an area where an abandoned house was."

He says he's disappointed that people would use a time of uncertainty to try and take advantage of others. He encourages everyone to dust off their security systems, keep them updated and archived.

"Now with the new technology you can really see some really clear digital images," said Rutherford. "It's helped a great deal in crime prevention."

Right now, officers are offering leniency on expired tags, licenses and inspections since the DMV is closed, but they're seeing more calls for other types of crime.

"There has been a slight uptick in the domestic violence calls," Rutherford said. "Not overwhelming, just a little bit more, but we anticipate that very well may happen the longer people are confined together."

Rutherford says, for the most part, residents are obeying the stay-at-home order and he has a message for all lawbreakers.

"The criminals, we have no mercy for," Rutherford said. "We'll do everything we need to do to take care of the situation."

He encourages everyone to look out for their neighbors.