Kanawha Sheriff's Department looking to hire deputies

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Department is looking to add four new deputies. Applications must be submitted by Feb. 7. Candidates must take a written and physical test.

According to Rutherford, the department will also pay for non-certified officers to be trained.

"We are looking for people that are self-supporting people that like to get out and work and protect the public and help the community," Rutherford said.

First-year salaries for uncertified officers will range from $38,000 to $41,000. Certified officer salary will range from $41,000 to $46,000.

Salaries and benefits for these positions will go up after a year. Other benefits included are health, dental and vision.