Kanawha baseball tournament during day two of heatwave

Kanawha County baseball teams say they are not going to let the expected five day heatwave keep them from the sport they love.

"Pickle juice, lots of water, Gatorade and cooling towels," said Bryan Johnson, head coach of the Capital City Bandits team.

Most people bring tents or umbrellas to try and keep out of the sun during the game.

"There's really no way to prepare for it, we just come, set up our tents and hope there's a breeze," said baseball mom, Malinda Estep.

Estep says her son and his teammates are starting to get used to this heat after playing in it two days in a row.

"The boys are pretty acclimated to the heat. They practice in it all week," said Estep.

Estep also says the coaches take the proper safety precautions and make sure the players drink lots of fluids.

"We tell them to drink water, take a sip every time they can and don't guzzle it. Also, to look for shade every second they can," said Estep.