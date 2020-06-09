Kanawha County Clerk's office pushes through W.Va. primary

Phones were ringing almost nonstop Tuesday morning inside the voters' registration office in Kanawha County.

People were calling in and asking questions about Tuesday's primary elections. Kanawha County Clerk Vera McCormick said the entire election process is much different that ones she has seen in the past.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, every registered voter was allowed to vote by mail using absentee ballots. State numbers show the process has a historic turnout, coming in at more than 100,000 ballots cast.

On the county level, Kanawha County Clerk's office employees are working on processing the absentee ballots coming in. Officials say they have received more than 16,000 of them.

"We will be working on that all day today, and hopefully by the time the polls close we will be ready to tabulate," McCormick said.

McCormick said her employees are trying to work ahead as much as they can, but the absentee ballots were not their only problem. About 100 poll workers around Kanawha County called off. This left McCormick and her staff scrambling to find poll workers to cover the damage.

She and her staff were able to get it done. McCormick says she hopes everything goes well, and without hiccups, so she and her team can prep for the general election coming up in November.

