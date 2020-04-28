Kanawha health officer encouraging daycare workers to get tested for virus at next drive-up event

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority have announced a third community drive-up COVID-19 testing event Friday, May 1.

Testing will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bible Center Church located at 100 Bible Center Way in Charleston.

Health Officer and Executive Director of the KCHD is encouraging daycare workers to get tested at this event, even if they are not experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

Monday, Gov. Jim Justice announced that daycare centers are a part of the first facilities allowed to resume operations under his roadmap to restart the state economy amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Friday, Justice announced plans to require mandatory COVID-19 testing of all staff at daycare facilities in the state. The governor also spoke about the possibility of taking the temperatures of children and parents at those facilities.

Day care workers are required to say what facility they work in when they make appointments for the coronavirus testing site in Kanawha County.

People with symptoms of the disease, including cough, fever, shortness of breath and gastrointestinal issues, can also get tested. Testing is by appointment only.

For an appointment, call the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline at 304-348-1088.

