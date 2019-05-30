Kanawha school board renews superintendent's contract

The Kanawha County Board of Education unanimously voted Thursday to renew Superintendent Ron Duerring’s contract for another year.

After meeting for more than an hour, school board members voted 5-0 in favor of renewing Duerring’s contract, which will go into effect July 1. No raise was involved.

Ryan White, president of the school board, released the following statement:

“The Board was pleased with the passage of the excess levy in the past year and recognizes Dr. Duerring’s involvement in helping pass a levy that will lead to much-needed capital improvement in the system. We look forward to Dr. Duerring providing transparency in such expenditures in the future.”

