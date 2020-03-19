Kanawha County Schools bus drivers delivering meals

Kanawha County bus drivers are working hard to make sure students have breakfast and lunches each day during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Kanawha County bus drivers are working hard to make sure students have breakfast and lunches each day during the COVID-19 outbreak.

While participation has grown since the program started Monday, organizers want more students to take part, said Kanawha County Superintendent Ron Deurring.

"I have to give kudos to some of our bus drivers," Deurring said. "They have actually been getting off the bus for some people they know and taking it up to that household."

Bus drivers have been going above and beyond to get the word out. Deurring said some of the drivers went up to homes they're familiar with to deliver meals.

We spoke to bus drivers who say if your child missed a bus, call the terminal and they will make sure their meal is delivered.

"Until all the meals are empty, we go back up two, three times depending on to make sure we can hit as many of the children as we can," said bus driver Valerie Jones.

If children are staying at another location besides their home, you can call the terminal and let them know where the child is and where a nearby bus station is.

David Brinkman is another a bus driver and his son also rides the bus in Clendenin.

"I'm not the only bus driver that is missing children coming out. Maybe parents think, hey have enough food but it's there. It's paid for, come get it, save you money for other things you might need during this pandemic," Brinkman said.

Brinkman encourages parents to take advantage of the system they are working hard to to make happen.

"When I pull up and I see the kids that are normally getting on the bus and they are waiting for a meal, they are all smiling. They are happy to see the bus driver and they know they are getting a meal," Brinkman said.

Bus driver Danny Elswick also said they need plastic bags to put meals in. They say swapping a meal for a bag or two will help them serve the community in an ongoing and fluid situation.

"Because when we first started this, we were just handing out meals and giving them juices and meals and little hands can't hold all that. If it's in a bag, it is much easier for them to carry a bag," Elswick said. "I think they had a few donated to them here and there, but I guess it is getting harder to get them."

Kanawha County Schools says they may need volunteer help in the future but for now Deurring says they will not lose funding, but the meals may be altered -- depending on the amount of people using the service.