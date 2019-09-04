Katie Wilson and Sarah Sager talk Studio 3

Co-anchors Katie Wilson and Sarah Sager sat down Wednesday to talk about their new show – Studio 3.

Making its debut on Monday, Sept. 9, 'Studio 3' will take a unique look at what’s happening in your community and a different approach to tackling issues that face families in our region.

Making its debut on Monday, Sept. 9, the show will take a unique look at what’s happening in your community and a different approach to tackling issues that face families in our region.

It will showcase what’s unique about where we live -- from food, music and entertainment to in-studio guests who will help make your life better.

The show will air from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.

