Kayakers rescued from Little Coal River

Crews rescued kayakers Monday morning from the Little Coal River near the Kanawha/Lincoln County line, our crew at the scene says.

Alum Creek and Davis Creek volunteer firefighters managed to get the victims to safety. One woman suffered a cut to her arm, but it’s unknown if that was related to the kayak accident.

The incident was reported just before 9:30 a.m.

Crews say the river is running high from recent rain.

Other details are unavailable at this time, including how many kayakers were involved.

