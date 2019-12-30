Keep your receipt for free Chick-Fil-A in 2020

The Southridge Chick-Fil-A is holding a promotion Monday, December 30th that will grant customers free food in 2020.

On Receipt Day, anything purchased will be offered for free in the month of January. Whatever a person orders, including catering, is eligible to receive at no charge at the start of the new year - as long they have their receipt.

The promotion started at 11 a.m. and will end at 8 p.m.

Chick-Fil-A Restaurant Operator Tom Minturn said, "It's an awesome opportunity. So we love our Charleston community, and gives us the ability to be able to give back and be able to express our gratitude to the community for supporting us through the years."